Adamawa: Police alert of plot to disrupt Fintiri’s inauguration

•We’ll step on toes, gov-elect vows

By Ese Awhotu with agency report

The Adamawa Police Command has raised alarm over an alleged plan to disrupt Wednesday’s inauguration of Ahmadu Fintiri as the newly-elected governor of Adamawa.

This is just as the Adamawa Governor-elect, says he is ready to step on toes to address injustice against the people of the state by the outgoing administration of Governor Jibrilla Bindow.

The Command, in a statement by its spokesman, SP Othman Abubakar on Sunday, said the plan was being hatched by some miscreants.

He warned against the act, adding that thorough screening would be conducted on people before they would be allowed to enter the Ribadu Square, venue of the inauguration.

“The Adamawa State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that intelligence received revealed that some unguided miscreants are planning to disturb the smooth inauguration of 29th May 2019 at the Ribadu Square.

“The Command is hereby warning any person who intends to disturb the process to desist from it or be dealt with accordingly.

“Members of the public are to be properly screened before being allowed into the venue,” Abubakar said.

He called for support and cooperation of the public for a hitch-free inauguration of the state by the outgoing administration of Governor Jibrilla Bindow.

On Bindow, the News Agency of Nigeria reports that, Fintiri made his position known over the weekend in Yola while receiving a report by a 67-member State Transition Committee.

He said findings by the committee revealed lots of breeches and mismanagement of government’s funds that needed to be looked into.

“We shall rise and boldly face the challenges, fully conscious that we were voted to fix them. We will not turn a blind eye to breaches of the law, mismanagement of funds, or abuse of privilege.

“Adamawa State, our only home has been battered and bruised but I am optimistic that it will heal.

“Let me restate the call on our people to join hands in the task of correcting the ills of the past. In doing so, we shall not hesitate to step on toes where public interest has been compromised.

“As a corrective government popularly elected by the people, we will not hesitate to step on toes in the interest and advancement of public good,” Mr Fintiri said.

While lamenting that the outgoing administration received about N332 billion federal allocation with nothing much to show, Mr Fintiri said his administration would look into the report in detail with the aim of implementing its salient recommendations.

Presenting the report earlier, the Chairman of the committee, Aliyu Ismaila, said the outgoing administration messed up the state in various sectors and is leaving a debt of N115 billion.

“It is disheartening to note that the outgoing government had, from inception, always been taking over-draft to augment salary payments while internally generated revenue were being collected but not applied judiciously in the interest of tax payers in the state.

“While also the government had failed to create businesses for the state and even resort to the sales of state-owned assets in corporate organizations simply to service personal interest, ” he said.

According to NAN, Ismaila said that the committee found out that some of the lands sold by the outgoing administration included school land and a historical German cemetery of 1948.

Recall that Fintiri of PDP defeated Governor Bindow of APC in the recent general election.