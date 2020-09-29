Adamawa PDP Chair suspended over alleged Maladministration

Share This





















From Umar Dankano, Yola

The Ganye Ward One (1) Executives of the Reformed Peoples Democratic Party ( rPDP) in Ganye local government Area of Adamawa state have suspended the factional state Chairman, Barrister Abubakar Tahir Shehu for alleged Mal-administration.

Party’s ward chairman of Ganye-one, Paul Hammawa disclosed the development in Yola, Monday, while submitting the official correspondence of the suspension to rPDP state chairman, Hon.Ethan Bogi decrying the action became necessary in the interest of the party.

Hammawa, who was represented by the Financial Secretary of the Ward,Bamanga Umar accused the suspended Chairman of not carrying members along in the party’s affairs .

In the two- page letter dated 28th September.2020 addressed to the National Chairman of the party,the ward executives claimed that Barristar Shehu as a party leader has never for once influenced victory to his party in the various elections.

“We the entire supporters of our great party,PDP Ganye Ward one wishes to inform you people of the suspension of the state Chairman in person of Barr. A.T .Shehu.

“We want to draw attention of all people that Barrister A.T Shehu represent our quarter of of Hausa/ Fulani and Ganye 1 ward.

“We are pained by this decision but is for good to the party so that we amend the reasons party has been loosing elections due to his poor style of leadership”,the statement added.

Reacting to the development, Barristar Shehu condemned the act, noting that rPDP is not recognised by his faction of the party .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...