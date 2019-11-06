Adamawa govt. begins implementation of N30,000 minimum wage

Share This





















From Umar Dankano,Yola.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru FIntiri of Adamawa State has directed the state’s Ministry of Finance to ensure full implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage in the state.

The directive was contained in a statement issued by the Director General Media and Communication, Mr.Solomon Kumagar stating that the new minimum wage implementation commences this November.

“Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has directed that payment of the new national minimum wage should commence from November,2019.

“This directive covers state civil servants as well as local government employees” The statement added.

It could be recalled that Governor Fintiri has promised to workers in the state that his administration will implement the new national minimum wage as soon as the Federal government concluded discussion on its consequential effects.

Responding to the development,state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Council.NLC,Comrade Emmanuel Fashe said the government pronouncement is a welcome development to the entire workers in the state.

Comrade Fashe said the Labour leaders will be engaging the government side to be headed by Head of Civil service (HOS),Dr.Edgar Amos next week Monday with a view to adopting the best modalities on the matter.

Commenting on the speculation that Governor Fintiri’s government may adapt Federal Government’s template on the new wage Fashe stated that if is so, they will appreciate it with gratitude, even though claimed that no official correspondence to that regard.