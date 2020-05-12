Adamawa discharges 5 coronavirus patients

Share This





















From Umar Dankano,Yola.

The Adamawa State government through its COVID 19 containment committee has discharged five patients treated of the disease including the index case who happened to be a journalist working for a print media organisation.

Speaking at the Yola Isolation Monday ,Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said his government feel honoured to witness this historic moment of discharging our brothers who were ordained to contacted the virus as a trying moments of their lives.

Governor Fintiri appealed to the people in the larger society to desist from taking any act of stigmatisation against the recovered patients stressing that they should be welcome back passionately.

While calling on the federal government to consider the state on its list of support as accorded to others States in the country so,as to take good care of remaining victims who are still receiving treatment, Fintiri commended the efforts of essential workers especially health experts and journalists.

He noted that care givers and journalists are frontline actors in the fight against COVID 19 pandamic who needs to be appreciated globally

He also charged the public to be very active in observing the health cautioning tips guarding against the infection of this dreaded noble virus.

It could be recalled that the index case who was a returnee from Kano state was diagnosed with the virus by the surveillance committee after collecting and sending his sample to NCDC Laboratory in Abuja where his result was declared positive.

Our correspondent in Yola reported that the index case was taken to Yola Isolation centre on the 23rd April and treated for almost four weeks where his samples were taken twice with the results maintaining negative position then discharged officially yesterday.

Reacting to the development, National Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists,NUJ.Comrade Shuaibu Leman expressed gratitude to God for his favours and mercies over us as mankind.

Comrade congratulated the index case, Correspondents’ Chapel Yola and his immediate family for the good news of his recovery from the deadly monster advising journalists to be extra cautious in the discharge of their responsibilities.

