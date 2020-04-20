Adamawa cp releases detained pdp officials

Share This





















From Umar Dankano, Yola.

The Adamawa state Commissioner of Police, Audu Adamu Madaki has withdrawn his personal legal suit against three officials of the factional Reformed Peoples Democratic Party,R-PDP before chief magistrate court IV in Yola, the state capital.

The officials who were arrested twice by the directives of the CP Madaki for alleged terrorism, forgery and public disturbance, were released unconditionally and the case file finally closed.

Findings by our reporter in Yola revealed that the political squabble rocking the PDP in the state over congresses that brought Barristar A.T Shehu led state executive council and that of the local government councils being challenged by Umar Ardo’s factional r-PDP led to allegation of partisanship against CP Madaki.

Counsel to the detained r-PDP officials, Barrister Abubakar Aliyu Jatau, said the matter was resolved amicably between the two warring parties.

Jatau observed that communication gap created the misunderstanding between the CP Madaki and his clients noting that the matter was purely intra- party squabble within the which needed political solution among the actors.

“I requested for the release of my clients detained by the police and were released to me unconditionally because the case is political in nature .

“All parties involved were advised to resolve their differences amicably and to obey the laws of the land and to avoid any breach of peace in the state.

The state police command, had arrested the factional chairman of Yelli ward of rPDP, Mr.Philips Buji, Barrister Hussaini Guyuk and Abdulsalam Adamu for alleged terrorism, forgery and disruption of public peace.

After releasing the trio on bail, they were re-arrested and dragged before Chief Magistrate court (4) Yola on Wednesday, April 15. 2020 where CP Madaki filed an exparte application through a prosecutor, seeking a court order to re remand the trio in prison custody.

Magistrate Dimas Gwama granted the request for their remand despite the circular from the office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad directing all courts in the country to halt proceedings due to CONVID 19 lockdown.

Commenting on the development, factional Leader of the rPDP, Umar Ardo said, holding court session despite the directive of the CJN was a total violation of the sanctity of the judiciary.

“With the clear directive that, no court should sit and for them to have brought out the poor magistrate, and to undertake court proceeding for the singular purpose of victimising political opponents has said a lot on the integrity of that very magistrate who is being used by the Adamawa state government as a pawn in its political chess game which remains most unfortunate”.

