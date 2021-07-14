Adamawa attack: NEMA distributes relief items to victimes

By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has delivered relief items approved for 2, 238 persons affected by the recent attack on Dabna Community in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Director General of NEMA Mustapha Ahmed who delivered the items also sympathized with them over the unfortunate incident.

This was contained in statement signed and issued by Head, Press and Public Relations, Manzo Ezekiel.

The NEMA DG who was represented by the Agency’s Head of Yola Operations Mr Midala Iliya Anuhu said the items were approved based on joint assessment conducted with officials of Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in the aftermath of the attack on the community to provide immediate succor to the affected persons.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari and the Honorable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq were concerned about the plights of the affected persons and therefore activated NEMA to immediately support them with the relief items.