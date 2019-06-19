Adamawa Assembly raises 3 C’ttees to probe ex-Gov. Jibrilla

Share This





















From Umar Dankano,Yola.

The Adamawa state House of Assembly has constituted some administrative investigation committees to probe certain activities undertaken by former Governor Muhammadu Umaru Jibrilla’s administration,

Announcing the formation of the committees at Tuesday’s plenary in Yola,Speaker of the Assembly,Honourable Aminu Iya- Abbas said the committee’s are to in look in to how the previous administration handled some sensitive policies as they affect the populace in the state.

Our correspondent in Yola reports that the committees were formed following a motion to that effect moved under “Matter of Urgent Public Importance” by Mr Bathiya Wesley (PDP-Hong) and seconded by Alhaji Abdulllahi Yapak (APC-Verre) regarding payment of workers’ salaries and employment.

Announcing the committee membership, Speaker Iya-Abbas said the committee to investigate lingering salary payment, employment and transfer of service is to the chaired by Hamman-Tukur Yettisuri (PDP-Jada/Mbulo), while the committee to investigate the financial status of Adamawa is to be headed by Kate Raymond (PDP-Demsa).

The Speaker announced Simon Isa (PDP-Song) as the chairman of the committee to investigate the activities of Adamawa Christian and Muslim Welfare Boards.

Recall that, Adamawa State Government under Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri had last week also constituted visitation panels to investigate employment and others in the state owned tertiary institutions.