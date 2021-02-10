Adamawa APC assures new entrants, returnees of equal treatment

Share This





















From Umar Dankano,Yola

As the membership registration of the All Progressives Congress,APC begins today (Tuesday), new entrants and returnees have been assured equal rights and privileges in Adamawa state.

The party said the registration and revalidation exercise are to be conducted for all interested members of the public on equal basis.

It (Party) charged those officials handling the exercise to ensure equity, justice and fair play of all manner of people.

Professor Tahir Mamman, National Vice Chairman of the party in charge of the North East Zone, dropped the position of the party in Yola, Monday while receiving the entire political bloc of late former governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), late Alhaji Adamu Modibbo.

Professor Mamman warned that the party would not take it likely with any officials found wanting during the exercise.

