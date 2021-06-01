Activist urges FG to avoid second wave of militancy in N/Delta region

By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

An Activist and National Coordinator of Center for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ) Mulade Sheriff, has called on the federal government to do everything humanly possible to forestall a second wave of militancy in the Niger Delta Region.

Sheriff who made the called in his office in Warri, Delta State, expressed concern over the high level of insecurity in across the nation.

He advised the FG to take urgent steps towards curbing the rising spate of insecurity ravaging the nation, leading to increase in poverty and hunger.

He appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to adopt proactive measures to reduce unemployment and mitigate the prevailing economic downturn in the country.

He also reacted to the reported threats in NigerDelta region which failure to address the fundamental issues might lead to another round of militancy which could be extremely disastrous to the nation’s economy.