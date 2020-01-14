Acting SGoF inaugurates procurement C’ttee for 2020 projects

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The acting Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), Surveyor Taiwo S. Adeniran has inaugurated Procurement Planning Committee (PPC) for timely and proper execution of projects of the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGOF) for the year 2020.

In a statement released in Abuja yesterday and signed by the Head of Media and Public Relations, Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation, Mr. Abu I. Michael it noted that Surveyor Adeniran said In his inaugural speech that Surveyor procurement process was a serious affair and necessary in view of the Procurement Act of 2007, Section 211 noting the need for early inauguration of the committee.

The statement informed that Adeniran told all the directors, the legal unit and the finance and accounts officers to interface and properly categorize all projects as goods, services and works for better budget nomenclature and line.

“He urged the technical departments and units to unbundle their appropriations and break them into simpler elements for successful implementation according to the essential requirements of the procurement process.

“Surveyor Adeniran also urged the Director of Finance and Accounts at OSGoF to provide the threshold of the budget for every department and unit stressing the need for proper guidance of the Finance and Accounts Department so that things are done well”.

In his remarks, the Acting Director Procurement, S. Usman Buba thanked the acting SGoF for being proactive in the inauguration of the PPC.

“He said such would help towards the smooth implementation of procurement process and implementation of all projects.

“Buba appealed to the departments and units to provide his office with their Action plans for study and other necessary preparation” the statement concluded.