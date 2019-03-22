Acting CJN swears in 13 new election petition tribunal members

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme Abuja

The acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, yesterday, swore-in 13 members of the 2019, election petition at the Supreme Court.

The members are Justices A.O. Onovo, R.O. Odugu, S.B. Belgore, T.A.O. Oyekan-Abullai, A.J. Coker, and E.I. Oritsejafor.

Others are Justices M.C. Okoh, O.S. Olusanya, C.A. Ononeze-Madu, P.U. Nnodum and J.C.L. Okibe.

Meanwhile, two members could not attend the ceremony. They are Justices I.O. Kasali and M.O. Obadina.

In a statement signed by the Director, Press and information, De. Akande Festus, the acting CJN admonished the Judges to be of good character and endeavor to live above board, as all eyes are on them with a view to seeing them dispense justice without a tinge of partiality or favoritism.

He further alerted them on the sacred nature of the oath they had just taken, stressing that it has become a bond between them and their creator, as no room would be given for excuses or any performance below approved standards.

Speaking further, Justice Tanko Muhammad informed the new tribunal members that they were “thoroughly examined and later fished out from the numerous Judges in the country who are equally eminently qualified for this task.