Abuja court grants bail to EndSARS protesters

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

A Chief Magistrate of Wuse Magistrate court, Abuja, Mr Musa Abdulrazaq Eneye has granted bails to six EndSARS protesters in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety each in the like sum.

The six protesters who were arrested while wearing RevolutionNow T-Shirt during a protest at the front of National Assembly are Olutosin Adeniji, Yasidu Bashiru, Abdulsalam Zubairu, Kabiru Garzali, Paul Akinwumi and Devour Chomo.

On their arraignment, the six defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge, however, the court remanded them at Suleja Prison pending the time their formal application for bail would be argued.

Arguing the bail application, yesterday, counsel to the defendants Mr. Tope Akinyode, urged the court to admit them into liberal bail conditions.

The bail application was premised on Sections 6, 35 and 36 of the 199 Constitution and Sections 156, 163, 164 and 165 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.

Although the bail applications with the affidavit evidence were served on the legal department of the Abuja Police Command, no legal representation was made or any excuse offered for the absence.

Magistrate Eneye, in his remarks allowed the bail application to be moved in line with the provision of the Abuja Magisterial rules.

In his ruling on the bail application, Magistrate Eneye said that the facts deposed to in the affidavit evidence of the defendants were convincing enough to warrant bail to be admitted to them.

He held that the Court must not refuse bail to punish the defendants while bail condition must not be too excessive so as not to amount to denial of bail.

The Chief Magistrate granted each defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 and one surety in the like sum.

On the bail conditions, the surety must have source of income and must submit passport photograph of his means of identifications to register of the court.

Meantime, hearing in the matter is adjourned till January 25, 2021.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...