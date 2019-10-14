ABU to host first Universities SDGs Summit

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

As part of the mandate of the Centre for Development and Advanced Learning (CENDAL) to promote educational excellence in and around the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, CENDAL would in collaboration with Connected Development host the first Universities SDGs Summit in Ahmadu Bello University.

This was contained in a statement signed by Suleiman Muhammad Murkthar and Hamzat B Lawal Director: CENDAL NIGERIAandChief Executive: Connected Development respectively.

According to the statement, the summit which is scheduled to hold from February 27th – 1st March 2020 seeks to host students and professionals from different institutions in Nigeria to drive more awareness around the United Nations Global Goals for sustainable development.

“The Summit would be featuring Panel Discussions and Paper Presentations from VCs and other key individuals from the academia and other institutions.

“Awards would also be issued to students and other institutions for their active contribution to the Global Goals.

With just ten years 2020 until the next review for the SDGs, the pertinence of collaboration cannot be overemphasized.

“The summit is to hold annually in different universities around the country leading up to the next review of the United Nations and every year a compendium of the summit detailing students concerns, communiqués from the summit panels and suggestions on how the government and the United Nations itself can further advance better achievement of the goals would be published.

“This compendium is to serve as a referral document for public consumption. The Centre invites Universities, Organizations and other promoters of the SDGs to join in on the summit,” the statement added.