ABU institute develops new anti-insect seed

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The Ahmadu Bello University Institute for Agricultural Research has developed a new variety of seed that resists ‘Moruka Testulalis, an insect that affects the growth of cowpea.

Speaking during a Cowpea Field Day, held at Bagadawa village in Dawakin Tofa Local Government area of Kano State yesterday, the Executive Director of the institute, Professor Ibrahim Umar Abubakar said the creation of the seed is to boost cowpea production in Nigeria.

According to him, Moruka Testulalis is the major challenging insect that affects cowpea production that causes 30% loss of the cowpea yield every season in the country.

He explained that the Moruka-Testulalis-resistant seed could survive with only two rounds of fumigation in a season, unlike the ordinary beans which yields with application of seven rounds of insecticide spray.

“The danger associated with the spray on the ordinary beans is that the insecticide kills some insectarium that is useful to us like bee. It is also hazardous to farmers that spray it.

“But this new variety of cowpea seed can survive with only two rounds of fumigation and it is less dangerous and harmful,” he said

The Executive Director also said the institute is working tirelessly in the aspect of conducing various researches, targeted at curtailing various challenges that hinder cowpea production in the country.

Abubakar however disclosed that the institute had recently developed another seed that resists moruka insects that attack cowpea yields through penetration of Pod Bora.

He stated that the new variety of seed is currently under trial in Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi, Zamfara, Niger, Abuja, Oyo and Abia States among others.