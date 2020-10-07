ABU Council felicitates with Vice Chancellor over appointment

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Ahmadu Bello University Postgraduate Representatives Council (PRC) has visited the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kabir Bala and congratulated him on his well-deserved appointment.

Secretary of the Council, Comrade Kabir Usman, who led a four-member delegation to the Vice-Chancellor, yesterday said Prof. Bala’s emergence as the Vice-Chancellor was “yet another opportunity” for him to have his “footprints on the sands of time”.

The Council, which prayed that God would continue to give him “wisdom, knowledge, strength and understanding” to rise up to the challenges ahead, presented a congratulatory card to the Vice-Chancellor.

Members of the four-member delegation from the Postgraduate Representatives Council are part-time lecturers from Departments of Physics and Chemistry of the University.

In his response, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kabir Bala, thanked the Council for the gesture and pledged to do his best in steering the affairs of the University.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...