Abducted Emir of Kajuru regains freedom

From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The abducted Emir of Kajuru in Kajuru Local Goverment of Kaduna State , Alhassan Adamu has regained freedom from his Abductors.

The spokesman of the Kajuru Emirate council, Dahiru Abubakar disclosed this to the media in Kaduna yesterday.

According to him, the Royal Father was released at about 5 pm, yesterday after spending a night in the custody of the bandits.

He said Emir Adamu was released at an undisclosed location within Kajuru Local Government Area.

Dahiru Abubakar was silent if any money was paid to the bandits before releasing the Emir. He however disclosed that the bandits gave assurances that all the victims are in good condition and were not being molested.

A top official of the Kajuru local government area confirmed the release of the 85-year-old traditional ruler

According to a palace source, the Emir yesterday addressed his subjects., and he was said to be in good condition. However, the emirate had resolved to take him to the hospital for medical check-up.

Recall that Gunmen had stormed the emirate, firing gunshots, before proceeding to the Emir’s palace and taking him and 13 members of his family away.

Hours later, the bandits contacted the emirates and demanded a ransom of N200 million to facilitate the monarch’s release