Abba Kyari’s burial: Court hears suit against ministers, aides June 30

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

A Magistrate Court sitting in Life Camp, Kado, Abuja, will on June 30, hear suit against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, and 10 others who attended the burial of the President’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, on April 18, 2020.

Also mentioned as defendants in the suit are the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu; the National Security Adviser, Babagana Moguno and the Director-General of National Intelligence Agency.

Ahmed Rufai; the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq; and the Chief Protocol Officer, Amb Lawal Kazaure are also involved.

The President’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad; the President’s Private Secretary and nephew, Yusuf Sabiu aka Tunde, Special Assistant to the President, Musa Daura; and the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, were also joined in the suit.

The human rights lawyer, Tope Akinyode, filed a direct criminal complaint against them at the Magistrate Court, Wuse, Zone 2

According to reports, the social distancing directive of the Federal Government was not observed at the late Kyari’s burial, sparking criticisms from Nigerians.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...