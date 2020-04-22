Abba Kyari: Onu condoles, prays for President Buhari

Share This





















By Miriam Humbe

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu has extended condolences to President Muhammad Buhari over the demise of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

He prayed that the Almighty God will give Mr. President the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

According to a statement by the Ministry’s Director, Press and Public Relations, Abdulganiyu Aminu,

Dr. Onu said: ‘’I was deeply saddened to hear about the death of the Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, on Friday, 17th of April 2020, as a result of complication arising from COVID-19 that is presently ravaging the World. We had all hoped that he would recover from the disease’’

In a letter addressed to Mr President, Dr Onu described Mallam Abba Kyari as an intelligent and hardworking man who had made important contributions to the development of the nation, adding that his contributions during the meeting of Federal Executive Council were very useful.

Dr Onu further hailed Mallam Kyari as a great man whose absence would be felt by those who knew him.

‘’On behalf of myself, family and the entire Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, I offer you our prayers during this difficult period,’’ the Minister added.

