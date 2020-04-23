Abba Kyari: Ex Bauchi Gov, M A Abubakar commiserates with Buhari

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The immediate past governor of Ba uchi State, Mr. Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.

In a condolence message released in Abuja Tuesday and signed by his former media aide, Ali M. Ali. It noted that the former governor received with great shock the news of the demise of President Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari.

According to the statement, “I received with great shock the news of the demise of Malam Abba Kyari, your late Chief of Staff who answered the final call all mortals must respond to ultimately.

“My family and I feel deeply about your loss. It is our collective loss. We share in your agony of losing a trusted lieutenant and ally of more than forty (40) years.

“Certainly his death has created a big void both at the personal and government level that will be difficult to fill.

“His pivotal role in the administration will be sorely missed. This is even more so at these difficult times of a rampaging pandemic and a debilitating global economic crisis with no end in sight” the statement read in part.

“He was a vital link between the vision of your government and the actual drivers of that vision. His wealth of experience garnered across disciplines was a steadying prop throughout his tour of duty. His unusual calm and serene disposition especially during turbulent times marked him as a leader and a patriot.

