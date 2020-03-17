Abandoned school project: Nasarawa Assembly summons SSG, education commissioner

Share This





















From Gambo Ahmed, Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has summoned a former Commissioner of Education and now, the Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State (SSG), Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed Tijani to appear before the House on March 17 by 10am to explain why renovation work at Government Secondary school, Mada Station has been abandoned.

The House also summoned the present Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hajiya Fati Sabo to appear before it.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi summoned the Duo after Hon Daniel Ogazi, the Chairman, House Committee on Education raised the issue under the matter of public interest during the House proceedings in Lafia on Monday.

Balarabe Abdullahi added that it was sad and unfortunate that the school project started in 2018 as presented before the House was not completed.

His words “ I want to commend the mover of this motion and other members for your positive contributions on this very important matter.

“ It is very sad and unfortunate that those who are saddled with the responsibilities of ensuring that right things are done are abusing their responsibilities. I want to commend the education committee for being up and doing as I have being following your activities towards ensuring that the right things are done in the education sector. It is a rise up call to other committees to intensify their efforts in oversight to know what is happening in the health sector, Agriculture, Works, Water Resources among others.”