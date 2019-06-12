9th Senate will prioritize education, says Lawan

Share This





















It won’t be business as usual – Gbajabiamila

As Ndume, Ekweremadu, Bago congratulate new leaders

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi, Musa Adamu, Christiana Ekpa and Umar Puma

The newly elected President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has promised to tackle the educational challenges facing the country, which he said has created about fourteen million out of school children..

This is even as he said he will be fair to his colleagues irrespective of political, ethnic or religious affiliation.

Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan, Yobe North, emerged as the President of the ninth Senate after polling 79 votes to defeat rival Senator Muhammad Ali Ndume who polled 28 votes.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, APC, Delta, also emerged the Deputy President of the Senate after defeating Sen Ike Ekweremadu, PDP, Enugu.

While delivering his remarks at the end of the inauguration of the 9th Senate, which saw to his emergence, Lawam said the Senate under his leadership would do justice to all, to ensure that it performed its role for the benefit of Nigerians.

He added that, “elections are over. It shows that we voted for a united senate and it is clear that the outcome is bipartisan.

“All parties including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Young Progressives Party(YPP) voted for me and with this outcome the 9th Senate is ready to take off as a united Senate.

“Today means so many things. It is the commencement of another decade of our democracy and we will work to ensure best global parliamentary practice among other things,” he said.

Lawan promised to ensure a secure and a prosperous future for all Nigerians.

He promised to run a senate that would be responsive to the needs of the masses whose mandate he said, they held on the senate.

He called for the support of his colleagues to ensure a robust Senate, adding that, “we will not settle for anything less than the best. We will dream big, aim high and take good initiatives.”

Also yesterday, the just elected Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila while giving his acceptance speech declared that, it will no longer be business as usual, as he along with his deputy “will be shaking the table just a little” to put the House on the right track.

The House Speaker also appointed Hon Sanusi Rikiji the former Speaker of Zamfara State as his Chief of Staff, saying that Sanusi comes with a wealth of legislative experience that he believes his inclusion in the Assembly will add immense value.

Gbajabiamila revealed these while reading his acceptance speech before his colleagues in the House on Tuesday.

He said “It is my honour and pleasure to address you today as the duly elected Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives. No greater honour can be done a man than to be elected by his peers as their leader and standard bearer.

“This is the honour you have given me today and from the bottom of my heart I say thank you. I thank Mr President, my Party leaders and colleagues across Party lines for the confidence reposed in me. I thank my wife and family for putting up with my long hours and being absent over the months but most importantly I thank the Almighty Allah for I see his thumb and footprints all over from the moment this campaign started

“I understand that I hold this office in trust for you and Nigerians.

Conscious of this sacred trust I hereby dedicate myself to the service of this Honourable House and of the good citizens of this great country, with the commitment that I shall at all times strive to defend the constitution of our Republic.

“I equally commit myself to always observe the tenets of justice, equity and fairness in my dealings with my colleagues, and to apply the ideals of transparency, probity and accountability in my management of the affairs of this Honourable House.

“There is a lot more that unite us than divide us. There is much work to be done and we must now pull together, roll up our sleeves , settle down and attend to the peoples business. Whatever political party each one of us may belong, we must be conscious of the fact that Nigerians are truly desirous of good governance and are looking to us to be the agents that will through meaningful legislation combat security, poverty, corruption and other problems and contradictions that have held our country back and stunted our development.”

Gbajabiamila yesterday defeated his opponent Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago (Niger APC) with 281 voters to win the Green Chamber leadership position against Bago who got 76 voters.

This was even as the candidate for the position of the Deputy Speaker of the House, Ahmed Idris Wase stood unopposed.