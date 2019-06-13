9th Senate: Northern youths hail Senator Gaya’s patriotism

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

Amalgamation of youths from northern Nigeria, comprising of North-east, North-west and North-central have commended Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya (APC Kano South) over his display of patriotism in the intrigue that denied him the deputy Senate president of the 9th Assembly.

The youths advised the former Kano state governor to be focused in his believe in the APC and his ardent support and respect for President Muhammadu Buhari despite all odds.

A statement issued immediately after the inauguration of the ninth upper chamber and signed by Sagir Usman Esq., Northern Youths Solidarity Forum (NYSF) the aegis of youths from the northern part of the country said that it was painful that Senator Gaya never nursed the ambition but was called upon because of his contribution to the emergence, successes and sustenance of the ruling party over years.

“We are pained over the development because we dragged him into this because of his contribution, successes and sustenance of the party over the years,” the statement said.

“We are among followers of events in the country and supporters of the ruling party who felt that time has come for patriots to gather together to chart a way forward for the country through sound legislation, oversight functions and other workings of the Senate, hence the call on him to vie and take greater responsibility for self and country, ” the statement added.

NYSF said that Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya only yielded to them and other well meaning Nigerians, but said that that hope for the Nigeria of their dream, has again gone into oblivion through politicking. “Our wish was to begin the foundation of a true Nigeria of our dream as youths where hope, development and equity shall reign, but that hope has been dashed by politicking.” the northern youths explained that what transpired was the height of disappointment that a decent party like APC does not have a listening ear for voice of reason. “APC is a decent political party, but the working machinery of the party closed its ears to the yearnings of the people.”

The youths however join in solidarity with the Kano South senator for his courage and patriotism over the issue, for the interest of peace in the party and country, they described Senator Gaya as a true patriot and party through thick and thin. They urged him not to look back in his contribution for nation building as posterity recompenses with time.