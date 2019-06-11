9th NASS: Man treks from Makurdi to Abuja for election of credible leaders

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

A middle age man, Mr. Agada Adejo King Solomon has embarked on trek from Makurdi to Abuja to witness the inauguration of the National Assembly, demanding for election of credible leaders.

Adejo said he is also, trekking in honor of former Governor of Benue State Dr. Gabriel Suswam.

Suswam, a former Governor of Benue State along with other newly elected Senators will be inaugurated on Tuesday.

Mr Agada who spoke to Journalists before taking off from the Wurukun roundabout in Makurdi, further explained that he is embarking on the trek to promote and protect the survival of democracy in the country.

“As you can see, I am doing this to show how important the National Assembly is to the survival of our democracy and for the laws guiding us as a country. Often times the National Assembly has not been given its due recognition as an organ of government that the entire country depends on”

Adding that, he is also doing the trek to encourage Senator elect Suswam who he identified as a leader and stood for the welfare and emancipation of the deprived youths of Benue State.

He advised Nigerians to have confidence in the ability of the 9th National Assembly to legislate for the general good of the people.

“We most give the National Assembly a chance to legislate for good governance and the presidency should not rubber stand them. We should also allow them to choose their leadership.”

Agada who is an Igala by tribe but has spent all his life in Benue State said he was happy with his decision to embark on the walk from Makurdi to Abuja