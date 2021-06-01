National News

90% of trucks in Nigeria over 30 yrs – FRSC

Peoples Daily

Previous Article
Social Investment: Managers, beneficiaries in North East laud FG
Next Article
We’re advancing urban-rural migration in Delta ― Okowa
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Today’s ePaper Edition

Email Subscriptions

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

PeoplesDailyNG on Twitter
Peoples Daily Online Peoples Daily Online
Peoples Daily Online@PMLOnline
420 Following 4.7K Followers
Fire Service commissions 20 ambulances, 7 fire fighting trucks https://t.co/020GeOELX7
2 hours ago
Activist urges FG to avoid second wave of militancy in N/Delta region https://t.co/vZjuUpAcym
2 hours ago
NIHOTOUR ready to support organisations promoting youth tourism  https://t.co/kKSQ3HaG69
2 hours ago
Bandits kill 13 villagers, 2 policemen in Niger https://t.co/GFMpjut4XY
9 hours ago
Why Joe Nwodo didn’t become Nigeria’s President, Ikimi reveals https://t.co/in3bqK2t4I
9 hours ago
We Are Social Too