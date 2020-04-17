90 coronavirus suspects test negative in Abuja

Share This





















As Bauchi discharges three

From Ahmed Mohammed, Bauchi with agency report

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Thursday released the results of 90 persons who showed symptoms of COVID-19.

The FCTA in a post via its Twitter handle said those tested for COVID-19 were confirmed negative.

Those tested were from the Mpape community of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

FCTA added that everyone with a history of cough, fever, catarrh, chest pain and difficulty in breathing in various communities of Abuja, will be screened.

The post reads: “During community active case search, department of public health detected and tested the persons whose test came back as negative.

“As FCTA continues Community Active Case Search in various communities of Abuja, results of 90 clients from Mpape community testing, have all returned negative to COVID-19.

“This is to detect anyone with COVID-19 and get them treated promptly to break the chain of transmission in FCT.”

Abuja has 58 of Nigeria’s 407 Coronavirus cases; 23 of those cases have been discharged. (NAN)

In Bauchi, the state government has discharged 3 of its coronavirus patients in addition to the one earlier discharged which brought the number of the discharged patients to four

The State Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela announced this while briefing newsmen at Government House Bauchi.

Senator Baba who is the Chairman of the Task Force on COVID-19- and Lassa Fever said the remaining two patients will also soon be discharged.

He said the state Governor has approved the sum of 1.98 million naira for the procurement of virus transport medium in addition to the ongoing contribution from individuals.

The deputy governor used the medium to announce the closure of two Fridays market in an effort to control the spread of the virus.

On the fight against Lassa Fever in the state, Senator Baba Tela said Governor Bala Mohammed has approved twenty five million naira for the control of the disease.

He said even though they don’t have any new case of Lassa fever since last four wee2but they recorded the death of 19 people.

Similarly, the Management of Bauchi State University Gadau has donated fifty cartons of hand sanitizers as part of its corporate social responsibility to compliment the efforts of the state government in tackling the spread of coronovirus.