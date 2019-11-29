9 year-old girl commits suicide in Benue

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

A 9-year-old girl, Abah Maria Baba yesterday committed suicide at Ankpa quarters area of Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The Benue State Police Command Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent, said that the little girl committed the act right inside her house.

Anene stated that the Command was yet to ascertain the reason why the little girl could think of killing herself at her age, stating that they have commenced investigation to unravel the cause of her death.

DSP Anene assured that police would not relent until the truth about the suicide is unraveled, noting that since no arrest has been made, they cannot establish any case of culpable homicide yet.

Eye witnesses who spoke to our correspondent, said the deceased who hails from Owukpa in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the state, was brought to Makurdi by the General Overseer of one of the Pentecostal churches in Makudi as a house-help before the incident occurred.

It was further gathered that late Maria killed herself after she was allegedly accused of bed wetting on several occasions and even beaten up severely as a result of that.

When our correspondent visited the residence of the General Overseer of the Mount Zion Ministry Makurdi, some members of the family, declined comments saying their mother had gone to the police headquarters to sign some documents before travelling to the village for burial.