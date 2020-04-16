9 killed, 20 houses, 2 motorcycles set ablaze in fresh Plateau attack

Share This





















From Yusuf Mairiga Shekarau, Jos

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the gruesome killings of no fewer than 9 persons in an attack by unknown gunmen in Haru community of Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Ubah Gabriel Ugabah confirmed the development in a statement he personally sent to our correspondent Wednesday in Jos.

The Police equally said “Over twenty houses, two generators and two motorcycles were burnt as a result of the incidents”.

The statement said “The Commissioner, CP Akinmoyede has visited the area and directed that deployment of more personnel to restore normalcy in the area”.

The Command is kindly soliciting for useful information from members of the public to assist in arresting the perpetrators of the annoying acts, the statement added.