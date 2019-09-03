$9.6bn judgment debt: Osinbajo meets economic team in search of exit

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday met with members of the Economic Management Team (EMT) over the controversial $9.6 billion judgement debt delivered against Nigeria by a court in London, United Kingdom.

The meeting which held behind closed door discussed a judgement awarded against the country on August 16 authorizing P&ID to seize Nigerian assets anywhere in the world to the value of $9.6 billion for contract default.

The Federal Government has since resolved not to negotiate with Process and Industrial Developments Ltd. (P&ID) over the UK ruling.

A competent presidency source who was part of the closed door session confirmed to our correspondent that the meeting convened by the Vice President was to receive an update from the government lawyer and take a decision on the next step.

“We just invited our lawyer to update us on the matter and what next action needs to be taken,” she added.

The meeting started by 1:30pm.

Those at the meeting included the Finance, Budget and National planning Minister, Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Silva.

Others are the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Festus Keyamo, Group Managing Director of NNPC, Melee Kyari,

Also at the meeting are the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

Efforts made to make the participants speak about the meeting was rebuffed as they keep sealed lips.