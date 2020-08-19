$9.6b P&ID Scam: FG slams fresh six separate charges against British national

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Federal Government yesterday instituted six separate criminal charges against a British national Mr James Nolan and six other companies over their alleged involvement in the $9.6B Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) “contract scam”.

P&ID, an Irish engineering company, had secured a $9.6B award against Nigeria following the non-execution of a 20-year gas and supply processing agreement (GSPA) the company had with the federal government.

The federal government has however appealed the judgment in a London high court.

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in the first charge arraigned Nolan alongside Lurgi Consult LTD on 8 counts (FHC/ABI/CR/143/20) of money laundering.

In the second charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/144/20 he is answering to five counts alongside Kristholm Nigeria LTD.

In the third charge (FHC/ABJ/CR/145/20), Marshpeal Nigeria ltd and Nolan are faced with six counts.

In another charge (FHC/ABI/CR/146/20) the EFCC preferred six counts against Nolan and Babcock Electrical Projects LTD.

Also, the British national is answering to a six-count charge (FHC/ABI/CR/147/20) together with LIR Resources Nigeria LTD.

In the sixth charged marked FHC/AB)/CR/148/20, Nolan and Ecophoenix Nigeria LTD are faced with a six-count charge.

Nolan who is a director in all the companies charged alongside with him pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Although the six companies had no legal representation, the court entered a ‘not guilty’ plea for them.

Adam Quinn and Neil Murray who are also directors in the companies but currently are on the run were also mentioned in the charges.

Counsel to the anti graft agency, Bala Sanga, said the commission will file an application for the arrest of Quinn and Murray to get them to stand trial.

Moving an oral application for bail, Mr Paul Erokoro SAN, counsel to Nolan urged the court to adopt the bail conditions previously granted to his client in a sister case marked FHC/ABJ/239/2019 which was filed before Justice Okon Abang, a federal high court judge.

In reaction, the prosecution agency did not oppose the oral bail application, hence, Justice Ahmed Mohammed adopted the previous bail conditions.

Meantime, the the trial commences October 5.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...