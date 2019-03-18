78 years old retired soldier to trek 200km for Buhari’s victory

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna.

A 78 years old retired Nigerian soldier, Muhammadu Sokoto (63NA/6327) has completed plans to trek for over 200 kilometres from Minna to Kontagora in expression of his joy for the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abubakar Sani Bello for another four years.

The aged soldier who was enrolled into the Nigerian Army in August 1967 and voluntarily retired in October 10, 1977 have one time served as orderly to President Muhammadu Buhari when he was the military governor of North Eastern State during his visit to Yola.

Speaking to our reporter in Minna at the weekend, Sokoto however emphasized his continued believe and trust in Buhari’s leadership also renewed his courage that the current All Progressive Congress APC led administration in Nigeria will surely impact positively on the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

He congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and the Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello for their victory during the polls saying it is an indication of demonstration of their past achievements in the last four years hence the need for another opportunity.

The retired army, a resident of Barkin- Salle in Minna was a truck driver for over 50 years.

However, he is yet to receive his army entitlements as promised by President Muhammadu Buhari during his first tenure, noting that he will be received in Kontagora by Col. Sani Bello retired on arrival.

Muhammadu Sokoto who is a Fulani extradition served at 5 Battalion 33 Brigade Yola with army number 63NA/6327.

He said he has healed bullet wounds on his forehead, two legs and left hand.