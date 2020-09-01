778 family members of terrorists handed over to Nasarawa gov

Share This





















From Gambo Ahmed, Lafa

The Nigeria military on Monday handed over 778 wives and children of terrorists dislodged at Uttu community of Nasarawa Local Government Area (LGA) of Nasarawa State to governors of their respective states.

Speaking at the handing over in Doma LGA, Moundhey Gadzama Ali, Commandant in charge of 4 Special Force Command Doma, added that the family members were captured during the recent joint military operation at the terrorists camp in Uttu community of Nasarawa LGA.

According to the Commandant, the operation followed the directive by Tukur Buratai, Chief Army Staff, that the military should conduct clearance operations to destroy all terrorists camps.

He maintained that the command moved swiftly in planning joint operations with ‘Operation Whirl Stroke, Nigeria Navy Ship Lugard, Nigerian Air Force, Command Army Records, Guards Brigade, Nigerian Police Force and Department of State Service which led to the successful dislodgement of the terrorists.

The commandant further stressed that the joint operation which was nicknamed ‘Operation Nut Cracker’ was meant to clear terrorists camps at Ugya Forest, Panda Forest, Uttu and Contiguous hills of Nasarawa State, Zagana, Makpa, Agbuchi, Barada in Koton Karfe LGA of Kofi State.

He added that there were increased cases of killings, kidnapping for ransom, abduction for slavery and sex wives, cattle rustling among other banditry acts in the areas and the entire North Central.

His words “The Boko Haram terrorists were using these places in the zone as camps to unleash mayhem on victims along Okene-Lokoja roads, Lokoja-Abuja roads as well as Toto-Umasha roads.

“The terrorists were using the same camps to make social and economic activities”.

The Commandant also said that the wives and children of the dislodged terrorists were also part of the criminality by their husbands.

According to him “These women and children are the real terrorists as they are the people that indoctrinate the newly kidnapped and bankers of the spoils of kidnapping and armed robbery acts of their husbands,” he said.

The Commandant added that explosives devices, ammunitions and materials for producing rockets were recovered from the camp.

Commandant Ali said based on intelligence the family members handed over were indigenes of 17 states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said they are from the following states; Niger, Kano, Kastina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kogi, Kaduna, Bauchi, Borno, Adamawa, Zamfara, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Gombe, Kwara and Yobe states and FCT.

He therefore commended the people from the North Central Zone for collaborating with the security by given them information about the activities of the group.

In his remarks, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State represented by Emmanuel Akabe, his deputy commended the security agencies for achieving the feat.

The Nasarawa Governor also used the occasion to advised the remnants of the terrorists to surrender and hand over their arms to the military in their best interest.

Meanwhile, Yahaya Bello, Governor of Kogi State represented by Doru Jerry his Senior Special Assistant on Security called on the military to go after the terrorists still on the run.

Governor Bello said his government would never negotiate with terrorists or criminals and urged that criminals should be dealt with.

