7,602 teachers to sit for 2020 qualifying examination –TRCN

Maryam Abeeb, Abuja

The Registrar and Chief Executive of the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, has disclosed that 17,606 teachers across the country are to sit for the 2020 qualifying examinations scheduled for Nov.12 -14.

Ajiboye, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja, said that Osun state tops the list with 1,727 candidates, followed by Adamawa, 1,623 candidates, Nasarawa State 934 candidates and the FCT with 850 candidates.

He said that Jigawa and Ekiti states were, however, excluded from the computer-based examination for their failure to meet the benchmark of 100 candidates per state.

The registrar disclosed that the number of candidates was reduced from over 40,000 as in the previous examination, to 17,606, and that the number of batches was also reduced from three to two, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The registrar added that the date for the examination had also been staggered to ensure social distancing and compliance with other relevant COVID-19 guidelines.

“We organised a minimum of two qualifying examinations in a year. Last year we conducted three batches of examination but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we made it two batches this year.”

