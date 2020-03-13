75 Persons get certificates of street naming in FCT

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The leadership of Lion Property Consult Enterprise Limited on Tuesday presented the certificates of street naming to the seventy-five people in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Lion Property Consult Enterprise Limited, Mr Agu Okechukwu disclosed this while speaking with newsmen after the official flag-off/presentation of certificate of street name in Gwagwalada.

He said the “Street naming” would help the administration of Gwagwalada Area Council to have data to work with, in terms of location of places.

He also pointed out that the house numbering would assist the policemen to identify places in terms of security fight in Gwagwalada and its environs.

He urged the traditional rulers to co-operate with the officials of the house numbering as well as street naming in order to carry out their work diligently, noting that the exercise of the house numbering is not one man affair.

Chairman of the Area Council, Hon. Adamu Mustapha Danze, who was represented at the occasion, said the street naming as well as house numbering would help in planning for the provision of infrastructural development or facilities in Gwagwalada.

Danze tasked the people of Gwagwalada to give the necessary support to the officials of Lion Property Consult Enterprise Limited to do their work.