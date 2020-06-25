71-year old arrested for defiling minor in Gombe

Share This





















From David Hassan, Gombe

The Police in Gombe has confirmed the arrest of a 71-year suspect Ashiru Sule of Idi Quarters for defiling a 13 year old girl.

The investigation revealed that the suspect lured the victim into grin corn and ordered her to steal more corn for him at the grinding place.

Briefing Journalists, CP Shehu said the suspect gave talisman to the victim to bury in her house which will protect her from being caught while in the act of stealing.

According to him, the lady succeeded in stealing about 146 measures of corn and took it to him and thereafter he will have a canal knowledge with her.

The victim also confess that the suspect raped her ten times.

