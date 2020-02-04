7 burnt to death in Delta auto crash

Share This





















From Nosa Akenzua Delta

A fatal motor accident which occurred at the weekend along Koko Ugbenu road in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State claimed seven lives.

It was gathered that the victims were returning from a burial ceremony when they ran into a trailer on the highway and the Sienna Bus conveying them burst into flames.

The identity of the dead in the accident as the time of this report were still unknown.

But eyewitness John Omonigho said that the victims were roasted beyond recognition as one person survived the accident and is at present lying critically ill at an undisclosed hospital near Koko Community where they seemed to have hailed from.

The Chairman of the Council, Aduge Okorodudu described the incident as shocking and pathetic.

Accordingly, Okorodudu prayed for the repose of the deceased and also prayed God to grant the affected families the fortitude to bear the loss of their loved ones.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission ( FRSC) who spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity described the incident as unfortunate adding that investigation into the root cause of the accident was ongoing.