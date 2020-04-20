68 yr old delivers twins in Lagos

Share This





















The Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, said it has successfully delivered a 68-year-old woman of a set of twins, following an IVF conception.

Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, Chairman, LUTH Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), told newsmen yesterday that the woman was pregnant for the first time.

Adeyemo said that she was delivered on April 14 through an elective Caesarean section, at 37 weeks gestation.

He said that the IVF and embryo transfer were done at a facility outside LUTH.

Adeyemo further said that the woman was, thereafter, referred to LUTH at early gestation and was subsequently managed till she was delivered.

“This is the first in LUTH, Nigeria and Africa,” he said, adding that both the mother and the babies were in good conditions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...