62 inmates set free in Minna prisons

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna.

No fewer than sixty two inmates of various offences were set free in both new and old prisons in Minna, the Niger State capital by the Acting Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Ahmed Alhaji Bima.

During his prisons tour visit to the new prison in Minna on Saturday, Justice Bima however, set free a total of twenty seven consisting thirteen that were released for good conduct and six discharged for less offences and lack of records.

Others were eight convicts with less than three months to serve were granted pardon in addition to the thirty five inmates freed in the old prison on Thursday last week making it a total of sixty two inmates freed.

Also thirty three of the inmates in the new prison were given summarily trail and two persons were granted bail while he urged the magistrates to ensured that all bailable offences are granted to suspects as a right to avoid unnecessary congestion of prisons in the state.

Meanwhile, at the time of the Acting Chief Judge visit it was revealed that 157 inmates were in the prison custody with the capacity of 50 which comprises of 11 condemned, 7 lifer, 44 awaiting trial while 95 were convicted for various jail terms It could be recalled that last week Thursday Hon. Justice Ahmed Bima during his visit to the old prison in Minna set free 35 inmates, reviewed cases of 64 inmates awaiting trial and 11 convicts were pardoned.

The C J further urged the magistrates to be fair and just in the dispensation of justice to offenders and suspects however stated that prison decongestion policy of his administration is a continuous process hence it was aimed at given the needed priority to the welfare of the inmates.

Bima who applauded the cleanliness and habitable nature of the two prisons in Minna said that it should be used as centres of reformation rather than punishment homes for offenders in the society and advised prisoners on good conduct and behavior to be better people.

Earlier, during CJ visit to the old prison that has the capacity of 149 inmates and is currently having 493 inmates in its custurdy with 397 males awaiting trial with additional 10 females while 84 were convicted, one lifer and one condemned as 35 of them were set free based on the advised by the Director Public Prosecution (DPP).