602 repentant Boko Haram members swear oath of allegiance

As Military air strike kills several Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said 602 repentant Boko Haram members swore Oath of Allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This is as military air strike kills several terrorists in Borno State.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja, while giving update about the military operations in the country, Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the ex-insurgents have completed de-radicalization, rehabilitation and re-integration programme at Malam Sidi Camp.

He said the Oath was taken before an 11 member quasi-judicial panel.

“The reason behind the Oath of Allegiance is to emphasize their loyalty, discipline and obedience to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and thereby making a commitment. The implication is that, at the end of the programme, if they commit any offence, they stand to forfeit all privileges and will be liable for offence against the State.

“It is heartwarming to state that Operation Safe Corridor has successfully coordinated the DRR programme for 882 ex Boko Haram members including the 280 earlier graduated. Thus, the message here is clear to others out there; surrender and be profiled accordingly for the DRR privilege.”

Meanwhile, the Military said its Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole, 15 July 2020, destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs’) Camp and neutralized several of their fighters in massive air strikes executed at Ngwuri Gana along the Gulumba Gana – Kumshe axis in the Northern part of Borno State.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the operation was carried out on the heels of Human Intelligence reports indicating that the settlement was one of the locations from where the BHTs launch attacks against own troops’ positions and villages around the general area of Kumshe.

“Aerial surveillance missions also confirmed the heavy presence of a large number of BHTs in the settlement, some of whom were seen slinging their rifles.

“The Air Task Force therefore launched coordinated attacks on the various targets within the settlement, employing an enhanced force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships. The attack aircraft took turns in engaging the designated locations within the settlement, scoring devastating hits which led to the destruction of several structures, including the Communication Centres, as well as the neutralization of several terrorists.”

