602 repentant BHT swore oath of allegiance

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said 602 repentant Boko Haram members swore Oath of Allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja, while giving update about the military operations in the country, Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the ex-insurgents have completed de-radicalization, rehabilitation and re-integration programme at Malam Sidi Camp.

He said the Oath was taken before an 11 member quasi-judicial panel.

“The reason behind the Oath of Allegiance is to emphasize their loyalty, discipline and obedience to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and thereby making a commitment. The implication is that, at the end of the programme, if they commit any offence, they stand to forfeit all privileges and will be liable for offence against the State.

“It is heartwarming to state that Operation Safe Corridor has successfully coordinated the DRR programme for 882 ex Boko Haram members including the 280 earlier graduated. Thus, the message here is clear to others out there; surrender and be profiled accordingly for the DRR privilege.”

