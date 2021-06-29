5th year celebration: NAPAAS promises more empowerment intervention at its week

By Ochiaka Ugwu

National Personal Assets Acquisition Scheme (NAPAAS) will expend its empowerment intervention programs to its targeted audiences, the Managing Director of the scheme, Aminu Bello Mohammed (Walin) has said.

Aminu who made this known during the event of 2021 NAPAAS Week at the weekend in Abuja noted NAPAAS Week is their yearly event which started in 2019 with the purpose and objective to bring about federal government ease of doing business with the stakeholders/investors, security agencies, National Assembly, Associations, cooperatives and the General public.

He said they use the occasion to create awareness, publicity, discussions, interaction, engagement with relevant stakeholders and Nigerian public.

Speaking further, Aminu informed that the week also provides them with opportunity of showcasing transparency, integrity, accountability and openness in the activities of the Scheme.

He stated it helps in building synergy by a way of new business development and partnership initiatives with its numerous stakeholders.

He said the Week commenced with Tradeshow and walkabout inspection visit to the services centre workshop, skill acquisitions centre, showcasing of items on hire purchase which motorcycles, tricycles and household equipment with Training sessions for widows, legionaries wives, ex-servicemen and women.

“NAPAAS widows and children of the fallen heroes’ day were held on the 24th June 2021 which includes paper presentation, welcome address by NAPAAS. Guest Speakers include Major Gabriel, President Agbas, ex-servicemen and family welfare Dance group and parade by widows, General remarks, interaction and discussion.

The week also witnessed the inauguration of the NAPAAS Advisory Governing board council made up of members from the six Geo-Political zones with Gen. A. A. Abubakar (Rtd) as chairman.

Evaluation, monitoring and implementation committee with five members and Management, Directors of NAPAAS were inaugurated.

NAPPAS Empowerment Development Foundation with five members and to be coordinated by Hajiya Hauwa Bukar was inaugurated.

NAPAAS Multipurpose Thrift and Credit Society Ltd to accommodate the General public in accessing items was also inaugurated and submissions of business continuity plan implementation, NAPAAS first quarter progress report books and manual were also done as part of the event ushering in the week.