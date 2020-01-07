596 dead workers on Bauchi payroll – Report

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

The Verification Committee set up by the Bauchi State government to ascertain the number of civil servants in the state that are collecting salaries without Bank Verification Numbers, BVN, has discovered that 596 dead civil servants in the State are still receiving salaries and allowances from the purse of the state government over the years.

Chairman of the Committee Senator, Adamu Ibrahim Gumba stated this Monday while briefing newsmen on the activities of the committee as it winds up.

He said that during their assignment which took them about three months, 4,578 people failed to appear before the committee to be verified.

Gumba said that a total of 24,736 people made up of state workers and local government workers as well as pensioners have been verified and cleared by the committee and have started receiving their salaries and allowances.

On those who failed to appear before the committee, Adamu Gumba said that “maybe they will have another chance to be verified by the implementation committee to be set up, but to me, they are suspects and everything must be done to identify them”

He said that if the entire 130,000 workers in the state and local governments, as well as pensioners, will be verified, ghost workers will be discovered because as he puts it, “if we can uncover ghost workers from the 30,226 verified, how much more will be discovered if the entire number were verified”.

Gumba ssured that all those verified and clear by the committee but have not received their 3 months salaries and allowances will now be paid without any further delay

The committee chairman said that already, the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has approved the immediate payment of the arrears of the salaries.

He expressed the hope that whatever amount will be saved from the exercise will be used by the government to improve the welfare of the state civil service for optimum service delivery.

Gumba said that in a no distant future, embargo placed on the recruitment of new staff will be lifted to allow the recruitment of professionals to replace those who have retired because according to him, “most MDAs are lacking professionals in service.”