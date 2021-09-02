5,890 terrorists surrender with families in North East- Military

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military has said that 5,890 terrorists have surrendered with families in the North East between 12 August and 2 September 2021.

Speaking yesterday while giving update on the military operations in the country,

Brigadier General, Bernard Onyeuko, Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, said those who surrendered comprised of foot soldiers and their commanders.

He said a total of 565 BHT’s comprising 3 Commanders, 4 Amirs, 5 Nakibs and 5 cattle rustling specialists.

He said the surrendered BHTs and their family members were handed over to the Borno State Government in Maiduguri for further management after thorough profiling.