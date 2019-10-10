50 bandits arrested in Kaduna

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna & Christiana Ekpa, Abuja

In compliance with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) order that Commands take the fight against bandits to their camps, Kaduna State Police Command said it has raided many hideouts of the bandits and apprehended 50 of them.

This is as the House of Representatives yesterday called on the security agencies to intensify efforts in search of the abducted of pupils and teachers in Kaduna State for possible rescue and arrest of the perpetrators.

Also, the police in Kaduna yesterday paraded the killer of Naval officer.

The state Commissioner of police Ali Aji Janga disclosed this while parading the suspects in kaduna yesterday.

According to him the move has also led to recovery of six Ak47 rifles, one Type O6 assault rifle, three Beretta pistol, three locally made pistol, one hundred and thirty five live ammunition, Four motor vehicles and one Tricycle.

“In line with the Command’s relentless determination to fight against crime and criminality, it is important to brief you on the successes the Command recorded recently after a carefully planned coordinated operation carried out by the Command.

“The Command has also sustained the fight against, kidnapping armed banditry Cattle rustling and other violent Crimes being perpetrated against the law abiding citizens of the state and the recent rescue of large Number of adults and children in illegal detention Centre in Rigasa.

“Our continued onslaught to rid the Command of Violent crimes within the last few weeks has once again yielded a fruitful result with the arrest of forty-five (50) suspects of various criminal activities such as, Kidnapping, armed banditry, Cattle rustling Rape, Culpable homicide, theft and receiving stolen properties.

“It may interest you to note that, most of the suspects Confessed to being Responsible for terrorizing our High ways, and Kidnapping of sheik Ahmad Algarkawi, killing of three Operatives of IGP’s Intelligent Response Team (IRT) in 2018 and recent Kidnapping of ABU Students and Hon. Suleiman Dabo”.

It was in this line that the House of Representatives yesterday called on the security agencies to intensify efforts in search of the abducted of students and teachers in Kaduna State for possible rescue and arrest of the perpetrators.

It equally called on the government and proprietors of private schools to beef up security within the premises of public and private schools respectively in order not to expose the students to any form of attack.

The house further called on Nigerians to become more security sensitive and conscious around their homes and be quick to draw the attention of the security agents to any uncertain and suspected movement within their environments as these guys may soon be visiting homes for abduction.

This followed a motion of urgent public importance by a member from Kaduna state, Alh Yakubu Barde, on the recent kidnapping of six students and two teachers from a school in the state.

Alh Yakubu Barde expressed dismay that schools have became prone to such attacks due to inadequate security measures by the authorities concern.

He stressed the need for government to open up the notorious Rugu forest that borders Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina and Kaduna states, which he described as the major hideout of kidnappers and bandit.

“Notes that on the 3rd day of October, 2019 at about 12.00 midnight armed men gained entry into the Engravers College, a boarding secondary school located at Kakau Daji Village in Chikun LGA along Kaduna-Abuja Highway and abducted six female students and two members staff of the college to an unknown location.

“Aware that the abductors had established contact with the school authority two days after; demanding the sum of 50 million Naira as ransom before they could release the abductees and as I speak neither the parents of the students nor the school authority has been able to provide this money. Of course we all know the economic difficulty everyone is in the country now therefore raising such amount of money may not be easy.

“Futher aware that the Kaduna state government in collaboration with the security agencies have mobilised personnel to the area for possible rescue of the victims. An effort that is commendable.

“Worried that over six days now, these students with their teachers are still in the custody of these armed men, and only God knows what they will be going through in the hands of these senseless, insensitive and Wicked creatures in our society.

“Recalls that armed men had in the last few years carried out countless abduct ons along the Kaduna -Abuja highway for ransom and in some cases killed some of the victims. But with the reduced vehicular traffic along this expressway because of the massive shift to rail transportation it appears the Kidnapping business has taken another dimension.

“Concerns that the kidnappers are gradually shifting their operations from the roads and have resorted to schools and communities along these roads to abduct people and very soon they may move into the cities and homes to carry people away for ransoms. This call for urgent attention because by the time they begin to visit homes I do not think anyone including all of seated here will be safe,” he said.

Also, the police also paraded the suspect who murdered a Naval Officer in her apartment in Jaji Military Kantonment kaduna.

Speaking while parading the suspect, kaduna State Commissioner of police Ali Aji Janga said the suspect raped the late Commander Oluwayemisi Ogundana, to death after hitting her with iron rod on the head.

He added that investigation is still on and the suspect will be charged to Court after the investigation.

The suspect Simon Bernard, who was arrested together with his in-law Ibrahim Mohmon said he killed the Naval Officer in her apartment following disagreement over some money due to him.

He however disclosed that he had no extra marital relationship with the late Officer.

“I went to her house in Jaji ,I met her dressing, since I am a regular visitor to the house I sat down in the sitting room waiting for her.

“When she came out I told her that something is on her head, she turned to the mirror and I hit her with the rod I came with.

“I was afraid that people may suspect if I carried out her corpse so I decided to cut it into pieces and packed it in a Ghana must go bag”.

“I later gave her Toyota Highlander to my in-law with the paper to sell,” he said.

Bernard said he regretted his actions because the Naval Officer has been nice to him during his tenure as Secretary PTA AFCSC Commandant and Command Secondary School, even though she later fired him.

The suspect further said his in-law is innocent of the crime because he only gave him the vehicle with all documents to look for buyer.

“I told him that Commander Oluwayemisi Ogundana, want to sell the vehicle in order to buy new one.

“Since I am closed to her he believed me and drove the vehicle to kaduna where he was arrested,” he explained.