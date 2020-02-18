5 villagers die in Edo road accident

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

No fewer than five Villagers in Udeni Community, Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State have died in road accident.

The accident reportedly occurred at Egba junction on Benin–Auchi Express Way at about 7.30pm on Saturday night.

The victim were said to be returning to the Community after attending a funeral ceremony of an In-law to one of the Community leader in Benin City, the State Capital.

It was learnt that four of the occupants were said to have been immediately burnt to death while another victim simply identified as Jerry died at the Hospital on Sunday.

A survivor of the crash who simply identified himself as Best, said: “We were heading home along Egba junction when one a saloon car crossed the path of our 18-seater Toyota Hiace bus.

“In an attempt to avoid hitting the vehicle, our driver lost control and hit the pavement divider on the road and in the process, our bus fell and burst into flame. “

Some other victims with vary degrees of injuries are said to be receiving medical attention at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) hospital.

The Sector Commander of Edo State Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Henry Benamaisia confirmed the incident.

Benamaisia however said the Command recorded three deaths while others were rushed to the hospital.