National News

5 States to benefit from N143bn FG Roads refund

Peoples Daily

Previous Article
FCTA,NADDC partners to develop environmentally friendly public transportation
Next Article
Group calls on FG to wade into Benue communal crisis
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Today’s ePaper Edition

Email Subscriptions

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

PeoplesDailyNG on Twitter
Peoples Daily Online Peoples Daily Online
Peoples Daily Online@PMLOnline
420 Following 4.7K Followers
Haiti: The greatest heist in history https://t.co/Pa2G9HZ9uf
60 mins ago
Stratech properties launches home ownership for doctors, others https://t.co/aQXDj28FtF
17 hours ago
Ekpa leads ministers, other Perm Secs, to Uyo for gender equity summit https://t.co/AijhPQxvMC
3 days ago
Buhari, Boris Johnson agree on trial of Kanu, others https://t.co/uvKkyPLu36
3 days ago
Technology best guarantee for credible electoral process, says INEC Chairman https://t.co/jWEox1uGGk
3 days ago
We Are Social Too