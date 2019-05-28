5 killed, 12 houses burnt in fresh Plateau violence – Police

Share This





















From Ado Musa Jos

Five persons were reported to have been killed and twelve houses burnt on Sunday, in a renewed crisis that erupted in Jos, the Plateau State capital, the state police spokesperson, Tyopev Terna, has confirmed.

According to Terna, the incident occurred following a discovery of the body, of one Enock Monday, found between Dutse Uku and Anguwan

Damisa, of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“On the 26th May 2019 at about 1130hrs, the Plateau State Police Command received a report from one Sarki Arum ‘m’ of Tina Area of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State that one Enock Monday ‘m’ of Tina was seen lying motionless at an area between Dutse Uku and Angwan Damisa in Jos North Local Government.

“The Command immediately mobilised to the area and removed the body to Plateau Specialist Hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and corpse deposited at the mortuary of the same hospital.

“Youth of the area started protesting when the news of Enock’s death filtered into the community.

“The Area Commander of Jos Metro mobilised personnel of the divisions within his jurisdiction and moved with the Commanding Officer of 8PMF and the Divisional Police Officer of Nasarawa Gwong Division under whose jurisdiction the crime was committed to the scene of the crime.

“As a result of the protest, five (5) persons lost their lives and twelve (12) houses were burnt down, “ he added.

He said peace has however has been restored and the area was being patrolled by the security personnel.

The police further called on residents of the area to remain calm as efforts are on to track and arrest those who were involved in the criminal protest.