5 Kaduna residents escape from kidnappers’ custody

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Five of the eighteen abducted Keke community residents of Kaduna state have escaped from their abductors.

One of the escapees, Engineer Usman Ibrahim who spoke to media said the kidnappers came into the community in the late hours of Monday while it was raining and moved from one house to another, kidnapping people.

According to him, eighteen of them including women and children were among those kidnapped.

He said he escaped by running into a rice farm, but three of his family members were taken away by the kidnappers.

Meanwhile, Kaduna Police spokesman Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mohammed Jalige in a press statement claimed that the Police rescued the 5 while 12 are still with the bandits.