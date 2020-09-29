43 year old primary school, 1,200 others receive face-lift in Benue

Share This





















From: Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Benue State Government has reconstructed over 1,200 classroom blocks including Local Government Education Authority,LGA school which had been dilapidated since 1977.

Governor Samuel Ortom said at the Commissioning of the school located in Uchi Mbakor, Tarka lccal government area that his administration remains committed to rescucitating the educational sector especially at the primary level which is the foundation.

He said government has provided another 10,000 chairs and desks for the reconstructed schools, maintaining that education remains the bedrock to the development of any nation.

“We are not there yet but will continue to do more than ensure that our children the best education and not indulge in cultism and the Social vices.

“I want to appreciate the Federal government for placing ban on importation of maize. I do know that there is large cultivation of maize and Soya Beans in this area. I urge you people to take advantage of this to increase production for wealth creation.

“I am here to commission rural electricity project in Soryon, the Soya Beans/Maize processing Plant in Wannune and inspect the Wannune/Ikpah/Igbor road which is a 36km road. Government had paid 1.93 billion naira out of the total cost of 2.3 billion naira with 25km completed. The contractor will return to site after the rains.

Governor Ortom also, commissioned road project including Ahmadu Bello Way which is a 1.25km road at the cost of 112 million naira, inspection of Palacr of the Paramount ruler of Tiv land Tor Tiv, rural electricity, bridges and culverts, feeder roads amongst others in Gboko local government area.

