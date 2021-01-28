4,000 to benefits from Cash Grant for Rural Women Project in Kaduna

Share This





















From:Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Federal government said about 4,000 women across the 23 local government councils of kaduna state are to benefit from the on going Cash Grant for Rural Women Project.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, disclosed this while flagging off the disbursement of the funds to the beneficiaries, in kaduna yesterday.

The Minister represented bythe Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali, said the federal government is committed to alleviating the plight of rural women in the country.

The Minister stated that the project was introduced in 2020 to sustain the social inclusion agenda of the President Buhari’s administration.

Sadiya Umar Farouq, added that the grant is expected to increase income and productive assets of target beneficiaries, saying, It is her hope that the beneficiaries of this programme will make good use of the grant to generally contribute towards improving their living standard.

She said the social intervention is part of the National Social Investment Programme of the ministry aimed at cushioning the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on the citizenry, particularly the most vulnerable in the country.

“A cash grant of N20,000 will be disbursed to about 125,000 poor women across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory”,she added.

The Mmnister said the grant is expected to increase income and productive assets of target beneficiaries.

She urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the grant to generally contribute towards improving their living.

