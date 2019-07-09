4 refineries’ll come alive by 2023 – New NNPC GMD

Share This





















Says production level’ll grow to 3m b/pd

By Etuka, Sunday

The new Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari yesterday said he would run a more focused administration to make the four refineries currently undergoing turnaround maintenance functional by 2023.

Speaking at the Valedictory Session for Dr. Maikanti Baru at the NNPC Towers, Abuja, Mallam Kyari said, he would consolidate on the progress so far made by his predecessor to achieve the target.

The new GMD assured that with functional four refineries, Dangote refinery and other modular refineries coming on stream, Nigeria would be net exporter of petroleum resources by 2023.

He also pledged to grow the crude oil production level currently standing at 2.3million barrel per day to 3million barrel per day, and also grow reserves to 40 billion barrels.

“We will follow the progress so far made to deliver the four refineries before 2023. We will encourage private refineries particularly Dangote refinery which can be a game changer for all of us. We will support Dangote refinery to make sure they come on stream.

“By having our four refineries functional by 2023, and get Dangote refinery running with other initiatives like modular refineries coming up, this country will a net exporter of petroleum resources.

“It is the intention of NNPC to support the industry to meet the 3million barrel per day production level, and at least grow our reserve to 40billion barrel. We will achieve this and it is possible,” he said.

The NNPC boss announced that the new administration would work closely with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Media to remove discretion from the system, which he said was the pillar of corruption at the corporation.

“There will be no corruption where there is no discretion. Corruption is about discretion. If you don’t have discretion, nobody will give you money. Therefore, what that means is that we are going to work with the EFCC to make sure we remove discretion from the system.

“Leadership is about trust. Gentlemen of the Press, we are going to work with you. We will be transparent to all, so that at the end of the day, we will build this company. We are not going to wait for you to tell us what we have done wrong. We are not saying that we don’t make mistakes, but will never make deliberate mistakes.

“As for my family, I have two sons and I adopted several others. For you, as from today, I’m making it public, if you accept gifts from anyone, is not for me,” he said frankly.

He said, the corporation under his watch would work with other stakeholders like: National Assembly members, EITI, NEITI, state governors and all other institutions to meet the expectations of Nigerians.

“Every Nigerian expects this company to be accountable and transparent to be able to deliver petroleum products, create employment for this country and also expects us to deliver on gas so that at the end of the day, we will build a national oil company that we are all proud of.

“Today, we gasping with the reality that this company did not deliver what it could have possibly done. In the last three years, we have made significant strives. We have made progress. Dr Baru has laid the foundation and I’m proud that I’m part of the decisions that led to this “I guarantee you that we are going to make this company a global company. We will remove discretion. Put in place global best practices. We will expand the frontier of engagement with our stakeholders: National Assembly, EITI, NEITI, state governors and all other institutions that require to know what we are doing.

“A time is coming when Nigerians can sit at home and buy petroleum products from Amazon and get it delivered to their homes,” he said.